Village of Fredonia Steadfast on Refusal to Join North County Water District
The Village of Fredonia has yet to join the North Chautauqua County Water District, and Mayor Athanasia Landis says it's because it saves families money by operating on their own. She says she'd rather fix and upgrade its existing infrastructure rather than tear a lot of it down and construct costly new facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunkirk Dog Catcher Steve Purol (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|concern
|81
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|19 hr
|Been-there
|9
|What do you miss about Dunkirk? (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Donald
|200
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Reaper
|26
|Dunkirk Little League (Feb '11)
|Tue
|monybagz
|14
|Chautauqua County CPS (Mar '16)
|Mon
|nemex
|9
|Brittany and Matt
|Mon
|Don
|9
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC