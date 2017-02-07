Village of Fredonia Steadfast on Refu...

Village of Fredonia Steadfast on Refusal to Join North County Water District

The Village of Fredonia has yet to join the North Chautauqua County Water District, and Mayor Athanasia Landis says it's because it saves families money by operating on their own. She says she'd rather fix and upgrade its existing infrastructure rather than tear a lot of it down and construct costly new facilities.

