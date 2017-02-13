The Grant debate

Fredonia Mayor Athanasia Landis is correct that the state will not provide $1 million to just Dunkirk and Fredonia for a new police facility with only $100,000 match. Fredonia Mayor Athanasia Landis is correct that the state will not provide $1 million to just Dunkirk and Fredonia for a new police facility with only $100,000 match.

