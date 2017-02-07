Submitted Photo Pier View Auto, 101 C...

Submitted Photo Pier View Auto, 101 Central Ave., Dunkirk, is now a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

Haul Company of New York and Vermont, Inc. is pleased to announce that Pier View Auto LLC has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Dunkirk community. Pier View Auto at 101 Central Ave. will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

