Submitted Photo Pier View Auto, 101 Central Ave., Dunkirk, is now a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
Haul Company of New York and Vermont, Inc. is pleased to announce that Pier View Auto LLC has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Dunkirk community. Pier View Auto at 101 Central Ave. will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.
