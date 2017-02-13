Students dish holiday treats for seniors
OBSERVER Photo by Amanda Dedie Dunkirk students assembled 172 plates of cookies to donate to local senior centers for Valentine's Day. If sitting in a room and pounding down 2,000-plus cookies alone in a self-established competition with yourself isn't an option, the second best option would be to package up those cookies and send them to people who need a little love on Valentine's Day.
