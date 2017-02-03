Six More Weeks Of Winter Or An Early Spring? The Results Are Mixed
It's Groundhogs Day and Punxutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, which means six more weeks of winter. Members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle recited the news through a traditional poem: "It's mighty cold weather, you've been braving," this year's verse read.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany and Matt
|6 hr
|Info
|8
|Hairy Bush or Shaved Bush
|9 hr
|american
|4
|Fredonia/Dunkirk businesses you miss most? (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Everybody
|130
|Frey for jail?
|Sat
|Realist
|6
|Any one Know this person?
|Fri
|Wondering
|2
|George Rivera escapes Darwin
|Feb 2
|Dunkirk67
|10
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Feb 1
|Don
|25
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC