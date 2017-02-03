Six More Weeks Of Winter Or An Early ...

Six More Weeks Of Winter Or An Early Spring? The Results Are Mixed

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: News Talk Florida

It's Groundhogs Day and Punxutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, which means six more weeks of winter. Members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle recited the news through a traditional poem: "It's mighty cold weather, you've been braving," this year's verse read.

