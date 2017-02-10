Showing up builds trust

Showing up builds trust

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Observer

Fredonia village trustees Doug Essek and Phyllis Jones did something more area elected representatives need to do. In seeking out information, both attended the meeting regarding the north county water district Thursday at the Jamestown Community College North campus in Dunkirk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any one Know this person? 7 hr Danny M 5
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) 23 hr Reaper 28
Brittany and Matt Feb 9 Insider 10
Dunkirk Dog Catcher Steve Purol (Sep '12) Feb 8 Lassie 82
Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High Feb 8 Whoopsydaisy 5
Hairy Bush or Shaved Bush Feb 8 tad 5
City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney? Feb 7 Been-there 9
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,785,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC