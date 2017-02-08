Rural Ministry Healthy Heart workshop...

Rural Ministry Healthy Heart workshop scheduled for Feb. 19

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Observer

The public is invited to attend the Heart Healthy workshop being offered Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Friendly Kitchen, 131 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Join CCRM staff and Chef Dean Messina, in sampling healthy foods created on site using low-cost nutritious ingredients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dunkirk Dog Catcher Steve Purol (Sep '12) 2 hr Lassie 82
Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High 6 hr Whoopsydaisy 5
City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney? Tue Been-there 9
What do you miss about Dunkirk? (Apr '09) Tue Donald 200
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) Tue Reaper 26
Dunkirk Little League (Feb '11) Tue monybagz 14
Chautauqua County CPS (Mar '16) Feb 6 nemex 9
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC