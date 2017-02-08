Rural Ministry Healthy Heart workshop scheduled for Feb. 19
The public is invited to attend the Heart Healthy workshop being offered Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Friendly Kitchen, 131 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Join CCRM staff and Chef Dean Messina, in sampling healthy foods created on site using low-cost nutritious ingredients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunkirk Dog Catcher Steve Purol (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Lassie
|82
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|6 hr
|Whoopsydaisy
|5
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Tue
|Been-there
|9
|What do you miss about Dunkirk? (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Donald
|200
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Reaper
|26
|Dunkirk Little League (Feb '11)
|Tue
|monybagz
|14
|Chautauqua County CPS (Mar '16)
|Feb 6
|nemex
|9
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC