Police: EMS provider fell asleep before fatal ambulance crash
The driver of an EmergyCare ambulance that crashed in Dunkirk, New York, late Tuesday afternoon, killing a man being transported to a nursing home, told investigators she fell asleep behind the wheel, according to the New York State Police. State police identified the driver Wednesday afternoon as Robin Morey, 49, of Erie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Wouldntyouliketoknow
|344
|judge drag (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Never been arrested
|37
|Brittany and Matt
|12 hr
|Dunkirk gal
|16
|Body of missing man found (Jun '06)
|20 hr
|Sad
|59
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Fri
|deckhiad
|10
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|Feb 16
|Don
|133
|Jon Herdzik??
|Feb 16
|batman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC