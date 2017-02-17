Photo by Amanda Dedie Spoke Folk may ...

Photo by Amanda Dedie Spoke Folk may close at the end of the month.

The people at Spoke Folk on Central Avenue in Dunkirk are letting down their kickstands one last time, as they prepare to close its doors for good on March 1. The community bicycle project, as part of the State University of New York Research Foundation Program and the SUNY Fredonia - Dunkirk Community Partnership, has provided over 1,000 bicycles to community members, distributed more than 1,100 bicycle helmets to area children, started Meals on Two Wheels, and more. Now, however, program director Richard Goodman is ready to hand over the handlebars to someone else - except there's no one willing to take his place.

