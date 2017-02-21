Passing school buses remains an issue

Passing school buses remains an issue

It seems like common sense, but according to the New York Association for Pupil Transportation, an alarming number of drivers are not getting the message. A recent NYAPT survey on 35 school districts indicated that 878 bus drivers reported being passed a total of 727 times on Jan. 19, including 88 passes on the passenger side of the bus.

