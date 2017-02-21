Passing school buses remains an issue
It seems like common sense, but according to the New York Association for Pupil Transportation, an alarming number of drivers are not getting the message. A recent NYAPT survey on 35 school districts indicated that 878 bus drivers reported being passed a total of 727 times on Jan. 19, including 88 passes on the passenger side of the bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce
|9 hr
|IDA LAWYER
|11
|Mike Munson
|16 hr
|DnaSpreader
|2
|Dunkirk High School
|Sat
|Dunkirk123
|4
|Don Williams vs NRG
|Sat
|Hector
|2
|Picture Perfect Roofing & Siding
|Feb 23
|Mike K
|8
|Brittany and Matt
|Feb 23
|Reaper
|19
|Fredonia School Board appoints interim superint...
|Feb 21
|Eddie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC