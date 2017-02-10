Order of the Eastern Star 247 receives new member
The Forestville Order of the Eastern Star 247 received a new member by affiliation on Feb. 7. The member is from Stony Point, New York, and now resides in Dunkirk. The Forestville OES will hold a cabin fever reliever on Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Masonic Hall, Main Street, Forestville.
