Nine-month solar moratorium set in town of Dunkirk

OBSERVER Photo by Amanda Dedie Dunkirk Town Supervisor Richard Purol discussed the first two local laws of 2017 at the most recent Dunkirk Town Board meeting. Two public hearings were held prior to the recent Dunkirk Town Board meeting - one to discuss adopting a nine-month moratorium on the installation or placement of certain solar energy equipment and systems within the town of Dunkirk, and the other to opt out of the exemption from taxation under Section 487 of the Real Property Tax Law.

