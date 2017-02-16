NCCF to host grant writing workshop

NCCF to host grant writing workshop

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation is offering a grant writing workshop on Thursday, March 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. Paul Benson, Ph.D., will conduct the workshop at the Fredonia Technology Incubator, 214 Central Ave., Dunkirk. This workshop will include a discussion on the mechanics of writing a grant proposal, ways to identify funding sources, the importance of research to support applications, and the tailoring of proposals to specific audience interests.

