NCCF to host grant writing workshop

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation is offering a grant writing workshop on Thursday, March 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. Paul Benson, Ph.D., will conduct the workshop at the Fredonia Technology Incubator, 214 Central Ave., Dunkirk. This workshop will include a discussion on the mechanics of writing a grant proposal, ways to identify funding sources, the importance of research to support applications, and the tailoring of proposals to specific audience interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.