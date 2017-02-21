Most PILOTS in county successfully create jobs
OBSERVER Photo by Jimmy McCarthy Since SKF's PILOT agreement with Chautauqua County five years ago, the business SKF retained more than 600 jobs and added 18 more. The choice was either staying in Falconer to construct a new one or move to South Carolina, a place with a lesser tax burden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Munson
|5 hr
|YeahMe2
|1
|PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce
|9 hr
|SamTeresi
|3
|Dunkirk High School
|12 hr
|Dunkirk123
|4
|Don Williams vs NRG
|12 hr
|Hector
|2
|Picture Perfect Roofing & Siding
|Feb 23
|Mike K
|8
|Brittany and Matt
|Feb 23
|Reaper
|19
|Fredonia School Board appoints interim superint...
|Feb 21
|Eddie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC