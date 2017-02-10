Just between us
Alyssa Cook of Westfield was named to the President's List for the Fall 2016 semester at Genesee Community College. She maintained full-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.75 or better Jennah Stelley of Gowanda was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2016 semester at Genesee Community College.
