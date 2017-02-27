Ida Approves Dunkirk NRG Pilot Changes

Ida Approves Dunkirk NRG Pilot Changes

During a Tuesday meeting in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board of Director's approved the revised agreement, which details an annual payment of $420,000 to the Dunkirk City School District, city of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County.

