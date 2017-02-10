Honoring Eleanor
On Wednesday, Esch, one of the original founders of the Cassadaga Food Pantry, celebrated her 100th birthday at Heritage Ministries in Gerry. Surrounded by friends and family, Esch watched with tearful eyes as familiar faces reflected on her life and generation-spanning service to community.
