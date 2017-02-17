Higher, but not all better

Higher, but not all better

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Observer

Just what do we take from the recent state Education Department report regarding recent graduates? Only that we are getting a little bit better in Chautauqua County. As we noted last week, the graduation rate of the 2016 class fared 1 percent better than those in 2015 with 84 percent making the grade locally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
judge drag (Jun '10) 6 hr Denae9 43
Famous Hair 17 hr Pixie 1
Reed this weekend 18 hr Former GOP member 1
Brittany and Matt 19 hr Dunkirk first 17
dk bandits (Jun '13) Sat Miguel Q 345
News Body of missing man found (Jun '06) Fri Sad 59
City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney? Feb 17 deckhiad 10
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC