From the heart

OBSERVER Photo by Tonja Dodd Jill Lundin and her children, Joshua Schwertfeger, age 6, and Emily Schwertfeger, age 9, model the Valentine's Day crafts they made as part of a free children's program at the Dunkirk Free Library. OBSERVER Photo by Tonja Dodd Third-grader Elena Ramos shows off her completed Valentine's Day wreath with her mother, Heidi Munoz, at the Dunkirk Free Library as part of the monthly free children's craft and activity morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.