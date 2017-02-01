Former Dunkirk, New York mayor pleads guilty to wire fraud
A former mayor of Dunkirk, New York, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for pocketing over $54,000 in campaign contributions. Authorities say he solicited large contributions from businesses and business people between January 2003 and June 2012, then used the money for himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Rivera escapes Darwin
|9 hr
|Dunkirk67
|10
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Don
|25
|Motels on vineyard drive in late 90s
|Tue
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|Tue
|Don
|132
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Jan 30
|bullydog
|7
|Question: History of Dunkirk-Fredonia Hills, Am... (Apr '11)
|Jan 27
|Hopefull
|42
|Tawny collazo
|Jan 27
|Beebee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC