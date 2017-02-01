Former Dunkirk Mayor Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today former City of Dunkirk Mayor Richard L. Frey, 85, of Dunkirk, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud his mayoral campaign and his supporters by stealing campaign contributions for his personal benefit.

