Former Dunkirk Mayor Pleads Guilty To...

Former Dunkirk Mayor Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today former City of Dunkirk Mayor Richard L. Frey, 85, of Dunkirk, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud his mayoral campaign and his supporters by stealing campaign contributions for his personal benefit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Rivera escapes Darwin 9 hr Dunkirk67 10
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) 23 hr Don 25
Motels on vineyard drive in late 90s Tue Concerned taxpayer 2
DPW Director rigs City Auction Tue Don 132
City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney? Jan 30 bullydog 7
Question: History of Dunkirk-Fredonia Hills, Am... (Apr '11) Jan 27 Hopefull 42
Tawny collazo Jan 27 Beebee 6
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,978 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC