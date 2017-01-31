Five hour pre-licensing course offered through DHS community education
Dunkirk High School community education will offer the five hour pre-licensing course at Dunkirk High School in room 502 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. one Tuesday and Wednesday each month through June. The fee is $35 for Dunkirk residents or $40 for non-residents.
