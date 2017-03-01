Fadale Enterprises, Inc. earns esteemed 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award
Fadale Enterprises Inc. of Dunkirk has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016. This achievement is particularly significant as Angie's List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunkirk High School
|13 hr
|snowman
|8
|PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce
|Tue
|Dan
|21
|Don Williams vs NRG
|Feb 27
|boo
|4
|Dpw director city truck
|Feb 27
|Don
|3
|Brittany and Matt
|Feb 23
|Reaper
|19
|Reed this weekend
|Feb 21
|keith
|4
|judge drag (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Denae9
|43
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC