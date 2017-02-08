Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocaine conspiracy
Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Samuel Hernandez, of Dunkirk, NY, who was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, cocaine, was sentenced to 27 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who handled the case, stated that between 2013 and June 10, 2015, law enforcement officers investigated a drug trafficking organization led by defendants David Jesus Pagan and Rafael Burgos, Jr. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the defendants distributed multiple kilograms of cocaine throughout the Dunkirk area.
