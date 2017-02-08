Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocain...

Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocaine conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Observer

Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Samuel Hernandez, of Dunkirk, NY, who was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, cocaine, was sentenced to 27 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who handled the case, stated that between 2013 and June 10, 2015, law enforcement officers investigated a drug trafficking organization led by defendants David Jesus Pagan and Rafael Burgos, Jr. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the defendants distributed multiple kilograms of cocaine throughout the Dunkirk area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dunkirk Dog Catcher Steve Purol (Sep '12) 7 hr Lassie 82
Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High 11 hr Whoopsydaisy 5
City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney? Tue Been-there 9
What do you miss about Dunkirk? (Apr '09) Tue Donald 200
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) Tue Reaper 26
Dunkirk Little League (Feb '11) Tue monybagz 14
Chautauqua County CPS (Mar '16) Feb 6 nemex 9
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,534 • Total comments across all topics: 278,692,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC