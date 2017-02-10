Dunkirk man sentenced for making meth
A Dunkirk resident was sentenced for up to four years in state prison this morning for his role in a city meth lab uncovered last March. County District Attorney Patrick Swanson reported today that Joshua Hammer, 29, was sentenced by Acting County Court Judge James Bargnesi on three counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one Know this person?
|2 hr
|Danny M
|5
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Reaper
|28
|Brittany and Matt
|Feb 9
|Insider
|10
|Dunkirk Dog Catcher Steve Purol (Sep '12)
|Feb 8
|Lassie
|82
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|Feb 8
|Whoopsydaisy
|5
|Hairy Bush or Shaved Bush
|Feb 8
|tad
|5
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Feb 7
|Been-there
|9
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC