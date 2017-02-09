Dunkirk High School Army JROTC will hold spaghetti dinner fundraiser Feb. 26
The Dunkirk High School Army JROTC will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 26 from noon to 4 p.m, at the American Legion Post 62, 221 Central Ave., Dunkirk.
