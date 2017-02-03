Dunkirk finalizes recycling policies ...

Dunkirk finalizes recycling policies for 2017

1 hr ago Read more: Observer

Stemming a loss of revenue was the goal in several changes decided on by Dunkirk officials this year concerning recycling and garbage pickup. Common Council members recently debated the merits of the ways to distribute the recycling collection schedule.

