Dunkirk arrests nine in - street sweep'

Dunkirk arrests nine in - street sweep'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Observer

Police said officers in both in plain clothes and in uniform, assisted by NYS Parole, engaged in a citywide street crimes detail. The following individuals were taken into custody: A Damian Young, 28, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and failure to comply with interlock device.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dunkirk High School 13 hr snowman 8
News PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce Tue Dan 21
Don Williams vs NRG Feb 27 boo 4
Dpw director city truck Feb 27 Don 3
Brittany and Matt Feb 23 Reaper 19
Reed this weekend Feb 21 keith 4
judge drag (Jun '10) Feb 19 Denae9 43
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC