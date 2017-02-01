Dumped truck
A tractor trailer rolled over around 2:30 p.m. while heading eastbound on I-90 on Wednesday afternoon in the town of Dunkirk. Near the overpass by the cross streets of Temple and Chestnut roads, the tractor trailer wiped out two guardrails on opposite sides of the Thruway before laying twisted like a curly fry, partially in a ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Rivera escapes Darwin
|9 hr
|Dunkirk67
|10
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Don
|25
|Motels on vineyard drive in late 90s
|Tue
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|Tue
|Don
|132
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Jan 30
|bullydog
|7
|Question: History of Dunkirk-Fredonia Hills, Am... (Apr '11)
|Jan 27
|Hopefull
|42
|Tawny collazo
|Jan 27
|Beebee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC