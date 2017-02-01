Dumped truck

A tractor trailer rolled over around 2:30 p.m. while heading eastbound on I-90 on Wednesday afternoon in the town of Dunkirk. Near the overpass by the cross streets of Temple and Chestnut roads, the tractor trailer wiped out two guardrails on opposite sides of the Thruway before laying twisted like a curly fry, partially in a ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.