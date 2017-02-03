Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Tra...

Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Tractor Trailer Rollover

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

A blown tire may have caused a tractor trailer to roll over Wednesday afternoon in Dunkirk, snarling traffic for several hours.

