Councilman: NRG wants to - pay less'
"If we just go with this - I get it, we have no say in it - but if we just sit back and say nothing to the county IDA and just take it and they throw it and that's it, we're stuck with this like we were before." First Ward Councilman Don Williams Jr. First Ward Councilman Don Williams Jr. slammed the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency for facilitating a new request in NRG's PILOT agreement without offering the city a seat at the negotiating table.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Munson
|2 hr
|YeahMe2
|1
|PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce
|5 hr
|SamTeresi
|3
|Dunkirk High School
|9 hr
|Dunkirk123
|4
|Don Williams vs NRG
|9 hr
|Hector
|2
|Picture Perfect Roofing & Siding
|Feb 23
|Mike K
|8
|Brittany and Matt
|Feb 23
|Reaper
|19
|Fredonia School Board appoints interim superint...
|Feb 21
|Eddie
|1
