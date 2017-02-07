Council to vote on new clerk, fiscal affairs officer
Council will first hold a public hearing at 5:20 p.m. to change the education requirements for the fiscal affairs officer in the city charter. The change would broaden the requirement beyond a bachelor's degree in accounting alone.
