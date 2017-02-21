Chautauqua County Land Bank Corp. to ...

Chautauqua County Land Bank Corp. to meet in Dunkirk on March 8

The Chautauqua County Land Bank Corp. will hold its next monthly board meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 8:30 a.m. in the Main Conference Room of the Fredonia Technology Incubator, 214 Central Ave., Dunkirk. The monthly Acquisition & Disposition Meeting of the CCLBC will be held prior at 8 a.m. at the same location.

