Central Connection looks for community input

The connection between Dunkirk, Fredonia and SUNY Fredonia will hopefully deepen as the community is asked to become more involved in the three entities' cooperation. For a year, leaders from Dunkirk, Fredonia, and the college have been working together on a project to bring more visitors to the area and to stay longer to explore.

