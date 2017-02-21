Brocton Preceptor Beta Epsilon Sorori...

Brocton Preceptor Beta Epsilon Sorority holds annual Valentine Dinner

Monday

Members of the Brocton Preceptor Beta Epsilon Sorority met for their annual Valentine Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Clarion Hotel in Dunkirk. Chosen as the 2017 Valentine Queen was Nancy Smith.

