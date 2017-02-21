Bring your ideas tonight
Plenty of conversation has been had regarding Central Connection - an idea to bring the village of Fredonia, city of Dunkirk and the State University of New York at Fredonia together - to boost the region. Tonight, at 6:30 p.m. in the Dunkirk High School gym, residents are encouraged to voice their opinions on strengthening our combined population of about 25,000.
