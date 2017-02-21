At term's end
Come the end of the year, it'll be Horrigan's turn to pen one to the next county executive who takes office in 2018. As Horrigan concluded the State of the County Address Wednesday evening, he told county legislators, departments heads and those in attendance he wouldn't be seeking another term in office.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany and Matt
|21 min
|Reaper
|19
|Fredonia School Board appoints interim superint...
|Tue
|Eddie
|1
|Reed this weekend
|Tue
|keith
|4
|Silver Creek Man Charged In Rape Of Teen
|Mon
|Kiki
|1
|Dunkirk High School
|Mon
|Shirley
|3
|judge drag (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Denae9
|43
|Famous Hair
|Feb 19
|Pixie
|1
