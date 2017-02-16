Area Police

A Felix Gonzalez-Colon, 27, of Dunkirk, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child on Feb. 4. A Tiffany L. Claybrooks, 21, of Dunkirk, was charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct on Feb. 5. A Tyrese J. Kristan-Johnson, 18, of Dunkirk, was charged with backing unsafely, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana on Tuesday. A Jeremy N. Echevarria, 30, of Dunkirk, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance on Tuesday.

