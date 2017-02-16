Area Police
A Felix Gonzalez-Colon, 27, of Dunkirk, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child on Feb. 4. A Tiffany L. Claybrooks, 21, of Dunkirk, was charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct on Feb. 5. A Tyrese J. Kristan-Johnson, 18, of Dunkirk, was charged with backing unsafely, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana on Tuesday. A Jeremy N. Echevarria, 30, of Dunkirk, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|judge drag (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|american
|29
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|3 hr
|Don
|133
|Brittany and Matt
|7 hr
|Sickoftrash
|15
|Jon Herdzik??
|12 hr
|batman
|9
|Dunkirk High School
|Wed
|DunkirkResident
|1
|Rosas will split Lake Erie and lead Dunkirk res... (Nov '15)
|Feb 14
|TIto
|44
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|Feb 13
|DunkedDunkirk
|8
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC