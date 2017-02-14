Ambulance accident may have been fatal

Ambulance accident may have been fatal

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Observer

An accident involving an ambulance may have resulted in the loss of a life. According to New York State Police Captain Eric Balon, preliminary reports say the patient being transported died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon Herdzik?? 1 hr hontoon 3
Brittany and Matt 3 hr Ya boi 13
Rosas will split Lake Erie and lead Dunkirk res... (Nov '15) 4 hr TIto 44
Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High 22 hr DunkedDunkirk 8
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) Feb 11 Reaper 28
Dunkirk Dog Catcher Steve Purol (Sep '12) Feb 8 Lassie 82
City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney? Feb 7 Been-there 9
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at February 14 at 3:00PM EST

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,313 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC