77-Year-Old Man Killed in Dunkirk Ambulance Crash

State police are investigating an ambulance crash on Route 5 in Dunkirk that killed an elderly Chautauqua County man Tuesday night. Troopers say an EmergyCare ambulance was transporting 77-year-old Arthur McArthur to a local nursing home when it went off the road, into a ditch and hit a culvert.

