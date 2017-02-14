77-Year-Old Man Killed in Dunkirk Ambulance Crash
State police are investigating an ambulance crash on Route 5 in Dunkirk that killed an elderly Chautauqua County man Tuesday night. Troopers say an EmergyCare ambulance was transporting 77-year-old Arthur McArthur to a local nursing home when it went off the road, into a ditch and hit a culvert.
