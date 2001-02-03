01/02 3 Col Color Page One Photo Justin Goetz Dunkir Mayor Frey
Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today former City of Dunkirk Mayor Richard L. Frey, 85, of Dunkirk, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud his mayoral campaign and his supporters by stealing campaign contributions for his personal benefit. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Don
|25
|Motels on vineyard drive in late 90s
|Tue
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|Tue
|Don
|132
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Jan 30
|bullydog
|7
|George Rivera escapes Darwin
|Jan 28
|DonnyDonnyDonny
|9
|Question: History of Dunkirk-Fredonia Hills, Am... (Apr '11)
|Jan 27
|Hopefull
|42
|Tawny collazo
|Jan 27
|Beebee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC