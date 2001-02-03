01/02 3 Col Color Page One Photo Justin Goetz Dunkir Mayor Frey

Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today former City of Dunkirk Mayor Richard L. Frey, 85, of Dunkirk, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud his mayoral campaign and his supporters by stealing campaign contributions for his personal benefit. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.