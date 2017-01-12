Young wants commission to move on NRG repowering
Calling for progress to continue on the repowering of NRG Dunkirk, Sen. Catharine Young today issued a letter to the Public Service Commission requesting the Commission's open docket be closed and the 2014 National Grid and NRG Energy Term Sheet agreement authorization be continued. The repowering of NRG Dunkirk has long been a mission of Senator Young, so that the plant can continue to serve as an economic catalyst for the community, and all of Western New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats up with these stupid rat tail hair cuts
|5 min
|carlos
|2
|Adelino Gonzalez- dunkirk councilman
|1 hr
|Don
|4
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|4 hr
|Insider
|92
|Blasdell pizza
|19 hr
|Johnny
|10
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Wed
|deckhiad
|2
|rose
|Mon
|homey 413
|4
|for everyone on welfare get ready for your free...
|Mon
|Philly built
|13
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC