Young wants commission to move on NRG repowering

Calling for progress to continue on the repowering of NRG Dunkirk, Sen. Catharine Young today issued a letter to the Public Service Commission requesting the Commission's open docket be closed and the 2014 National Grid and NRG Energy Term Sheet agreement authorization be continued. The repowering of NRG Dunkirk has long been a mission of Senator Young, so that the plant can continue to serve as an economic catalyst for the community, and all of Western New York.

