Wind speeds top 60 mph around region
The sign at the Wendy's restaurant at Routes 60 and 20 in Fredonia was damaged by high winds this morning. According to the National Weather Service, the highest gust was 64 mph in Dunkirk around 3 a.m. Fredonia reported a wind gust of 63 mph around 1 a.m. and Dunkirk Airport reported 56 mph at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|7 hr
|step n fetch it j...
|102
|Manufacturing right here in our backyard
|9 hr
|Wayne
|8
|Best musician from this area (May '09)
|Sun
|Tiny Tim
|100
|100 Pakistan families being moved into downtown...
|Sun
|Tiny Tim
|12
|lakeview shock (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Pazzo
|45
|Adelino Gonzalez- dunkirk councilman
|Jan 15
|Tony
|7
|Blasdell pizza
|Jan 14
|The Chef
|11
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC