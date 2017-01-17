Wind speeds top 60 mph around region

The sign at the Wendy's restaurant at Routes 60 and 20 in Fredonia was damaged by high winds this morning. According to the National Weather Service, the highest gust was 64 mph in Dunkirk around 3 a.m. Fredonia reported a wind gust of 63 mph around 1 a.m. and Dunkirk Airport reported 56 mph at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

