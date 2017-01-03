Upstate NY Ice Cream Plant Expands; 6...

Upstate NY Ice Cream Plant Expands; 61 New Jobs Created

A leading U.S. producer of private-label ice cream and novelty products has completed a $4 million expansion to increase production at its plant in western New York. The expansion at the Fieldbrook Farms facility in Dunkirk will allow the company to add 61 full-time jobs and retain 586 others.

