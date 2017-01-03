Upstate NY Ice Cream Plant Expands; 61 New Jobs Created
A leading U.S. producer of private-label ice cream and novelty products has completed a $4 million expansion to increase production at its plant in western New York. The expansion at the Fieldbrook Farms facility in Dunkirk will allow the company to add 61 full-time jobs and retain 586 others.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|21 min
|Insider
|86
|Adelino Gonzalez- dunkirk councilman
|4 hr
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|Blasdell pizza
|7 hr
|deckhiad
|9
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|7 hr
|deckhiad
|2
|rose
|Mon
|homey 413
|4
|for everyone on welfare get ready for your free...
|Mon
|Philly built
|13
|Manicure and pedicures
|Mon
|Tam
|4
