Thruway reopens westbound from Dunkirk to Pennsylvania
Around 3:45 p.m. today, motorists were being detoured off the New York State Thruway due to severe weather conditions and multiple accidents. New York State Thruway officials are urging motorists to exit at Exit 59 and follow posted detour routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blasdell pizza
|1 hr
|Ramone
|6
|is don still plugging the city hall toilet
|4 hr
|Don
|12
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|11 hr
|Ajd
|78
|Absolut of Dunkirk (Feb '14)
|Fri
|Kellerman
|34
|City wow
|Fri
|Jm con
|2
|City of Dunkirk Building Inspector (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Jm con
|21
|Love be deceived by jewelry
|Fri
|Hector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC