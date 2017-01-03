Thruway reopens westbound from Dunkir...

Thruway reopens westbound from Dunkirk to Pennsylvania

Around 3:45 p.m. today, motorists were being detoured off the New York State Thruway due to severe weather conditions and multiple accidents. New York State Thruway officials are urging motorists to exit at Exit 59 and follow posted detour routes.

