Three sentenced in major Dunkirk cocaine conspiracy
Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Thursday that Rafael Burgos, Alvin Torres Jr., and Angel Pierluissi were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford for their roles in a Dunkirk area cocaine conspiracy. Burgos, who was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five kilograms or more of cocaine, was sentenced to 6 years and three months in prison.
