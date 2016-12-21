SYEAR: Some reasons to believe
Today brings a new year, and with it, some new opportunities. Though we often look at how our region is set up with its overabundance of government, schools and agencies, we do believe this is a great place to be - and greatness in change may not be too far off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manufacturing right here in our backyard
|45 min
|Ken Bone
|1
|pissed off taxpayer
|12 hr
|RicanRampage
|2
|is don still plugging the city hall toilet
|15 hr
|Code red
|4
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|22 hr
|snowman
|55
|dunkirk snow plows
|Fri
|insider
|21
|Kelly budniewski
|Fri
|flint2343
|3
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Dec 29
|Quinn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC