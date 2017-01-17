SPhoto by Nicole Gugino. Howard Avenue, Dunkirk
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Wednesday announced $20.3 million in funding to rehabilitate and replace 15 bridges and culverts across Western New York. The funding, provided through Round One of the Governor's BRIDGE NY initiative, is part of a $21.1 billion, multi-year capital plan to upgrade critical roads, bridges and other vital transportation infrastructure across New York state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blasdell pizza
|2 hr
|Paintman
|12
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|Tue
|step n fetch it j...
|102
|Manufacturing right here in our backyard
|Tue
|Wayne
|8
|the castle (Jun '10)
|Tue
|moma
|31
|Best musician from this area (May '09)
|Jan 15
|Tiny Tim
|100
|100 Pakistan families being moved into downtown...
|Jan 15
|Tiny Tim
|12
|lakeview shock (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Pazzo
|45
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC