Seeing triple
Born in 1916, Vera Bell, Howard Bonhoff and Evelyn Martin have witnessed 17 presidential inaugurations, welcomed new inventions like the car radio and jet engine, and witnessed the discovery of penicillin, the unraveling of school segregation and the fall of communism in Eastern Europe. Vera Bell was born on Jan. 31 in Sheridan, where she married Norman Bell, had three boys and worked on their family farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to work
|7 hr
|New girl on the b...
|3
|i wanna suck a bigclit
|7 hr
|dandy don
|16
|Blasdell pizza
|Wed
|Paintman
|12
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|Tue
|step n fetch it j...
|102
|Manufacturing right here in our backyard
|Jan 17
|Wayne
|8
|the castle (Jun '10)
|Jan 17
|moma
|31
|Best musician from this area (May '09)
|Jan 15
|Tiny Tim
|100
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC