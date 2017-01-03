Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign misses goal
The Salvation Army of Dunkirk fell short of its goal to raise $52,000 this past Christmas season through their Annual Red Kettle Campaign. Salvation Army officials announced this morning the campaign raised $47,549.29.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|end of the storey?
|2 hr
|fallon
|5
|Blasdell pizza
|4 hr
|NaZdrowie
|2
|Ford plant coming to dunkirk?
|14 hr
|JennyTalia
|2
|for everyone on welfare get ready for your free...
|18 hr
|George
|12
|is don still plugging the city hall toilet
|Tue
|Watchdog
|10
|matt buchanan ruiz (Sep '14)
|Mon
|Wow
|13
|Ryan Hudson
|Mon
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC