Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign misses goal

The Salvation Army of Dunkirk fell short of its goal to raise $52,000 this past Christmas season through their Annual Red Kettle Campaign. Salvation Army officials announced this morning the campaign raised $47,549.29.

